NOPD searching for man accused of having at least three wives

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of having multiple wives. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, 51-year-old Richard Newell has at least three wives, but none of the women knew about any of the others.

Police would like to arrest Newell and book him with bigamy.

If you can help police solve the caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

Remember, you do not have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to win a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.