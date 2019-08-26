Multiple 18-wheelers involved in fiery crash blocking I-10 West near Baton Rouge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTTE LA ROSE, LA - According to our sister station, WBRZ, A crash involving multiple burning semi trucks has shut down I-10 West.

The crash was reported on Monday afternoon, around 2 P.M.

The accident appeared to involve several vehicles, including a sports car and two 18-wheelers.

Hazmat teams are on the scene due to hazardous chemicals.

The interstate between Whiskey Bay and Butte La Rose is closed.

WBRZ is reporting that traffic is currently being diverted on I-10 West at LA 415, before the crash.

Authorities say multiple injuries have been reported, but the extent of those is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Video courtesy Acadian Air Med.

