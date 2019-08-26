× Man in critical condition after stabbing on RTA bus in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an incident that occurred on a New Orleans Regional Transit Authority bus, that left a man in critical condition.

An altercation on an RTA bus in the Eighth District led to a brutal stabbing.

The incident occurred Sunday, August 25, around 4:29 A.M. at the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place.

When responding officers arrived, they discovered a male victim with a stab wound to the head.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, on life support.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eighth District at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.