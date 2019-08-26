× Here are the lawmakers who are not seeking reelection to Congress in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Along with 10 Republicans, two Democrats are retiring as well.

GOP retirements

1. Rep. Rob Woodall of Georgia announced on February 7, 2019, he will retire at the end of the term.

2. Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana, the recruitment chair for the National Republican Congressional Committee for the 2020 election cycle, announced on June 14, 2019, that she will not run for reelection.

3. Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan announced on July 24, 2019, in a House floor speech that he will not seek reelection.

4. Rep. Pete Olson of Texas announced on July 25, 2019, in a statement that he will not run for reelection in 2020.

5. Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama announced on July 26, 2019, that she will not seek reelection for a sixth congressional term in 2020.

6. Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah, the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, confirmed to The Deseret News on July 29, 2019, that he won’t seek reelection in 2020.

7. Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, announced on July 31, 2019, he will not run for re-election.

8. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas announced on August 1, 2019, on Twitter that he will not seek reelection and will “pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.”

9. Rep. Kenny Marchant of Texas announced on August 5 that he will not run for reelection, writing in a statement “I am looking forward to finishing out my term and then returning to Texas to start a new chapter.”

10. Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin announced on August 26 that he will resign in late September, saying in a statement that he wants to spend more time with his family ahead of the upcoming birth of his ninth child.

Democratic retirements

1. Rep. Jose Serrano of New York announced on March 25, 2019, that he has Parkinson’s disease and will not run for reelection.

2. Rep. Dave Loebsack of Iowa announced on April 12, 2019, he will not run for reelection.

This story has been updated with additional developments and will continue to update.