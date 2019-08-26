× Cops: Man High on Meth Threatened Worker, Trashed Motel

Click here for updates on this story

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WNEP ) — A man is charged with assault for hitting a hotel worker with a pipe.

Police say Jared Blair, 38, from Williamsport, was high on meth when he attacked that worker at a motel in Old Lycoming Township around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Employees say Blair smashed a surveillance camera and tried to break a window, all the while claiming people were trying to kill him.

He is locked up on assault and drug charges with bail set at $20,000.