Coach O on offense: We have a chance to be great

Since the LSU won the its second BCS title in five seasons in 2007, the Tigers have had few moments of explosive offense.

But, head coach Ed Orgeron said “great” might be on the way for the LSU offense. Monday, at his press conference before the season opener against Georgia Southern, Orgeron told reporters, why.

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow accounted for 13 touchdown in his last four games of the 2018 season, including a Fiesta Bowl win over Central Florida. Burrow threw 10 TD passes during that stretch, and ran for three touchdowns.

Orgeron said LSU will be "all spread, no huddle."

LSU is a 27 and a half point favorite over Georgia Southern for Saturday's 6:30 pm kickoff at Tiger Stadium.

LSU hasn't opened the season at home since 2015, a game against McNeese that was cancelled due to inclement weather in the first quarter.

Orgeron was 5-0 against non-conference opponents in 2018.

LSU has 8 starters returning on offense, and 9 on defense.

Georgia Southern is one of five teams on the 2019 LSU schedule that won 10 games a year ago.

The Georgia Southern/LSU will be televised nationally on ESPN U.