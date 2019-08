Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - They are the champions.

The Eastbank Little League went to the Little League world series.

And won!

Big time.

It was the first time a New Orleans area team ever went to the Little League World Series.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood was at the Louis Armstrong International Airport when the team came home for quite a homecoming.

And wound their way through Jefferson Parish for an autographed finish!