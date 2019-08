Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hank, Sefenech, and Curt try out Blue Bell Ice Cream's newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie. The ice cream company says the new flavor is "a rich, creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl." - bluebell.com

