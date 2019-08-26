17-year-old arrested in connection to 13 vehicle burglaries

Posted 4:12 PM, August 26, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection for multiple vehicle burglaries.

The 13 burglaries were all committed in the Seventh District, on June 22 and June 23.

Following the theft of a black 2017 Ford Explorer, investigator positively identified the juvenile as the perpetrator who committed the vehicle burglaries.

The vehicle burglaries occurred at the following locations:

  • 5700 block of Crowder Blvd (four incidents)
  • 4900 block of Chantilly Drive
  • 11227 block of Fernley Drive
  • 6800 block of Norwood Court (four incidents)
  • 6880 block of Mayo Blvd (two incidents)
  • 6800 block of Farwood Drive (two incidents)
  • 10100 block of South I-10 Service Road (five incidents)
  • 7400 block of Farwood Drive
  • 11200 block of Lake Forest Blvd
  • 11200 block of Winrock Drive (two incidents)
  • 7000 block of Lake Barrington Drive
  • 7200 block of Lake Barrington Drive
  • 6900 block of Lake Barrington Drive

Using information obtained from NOPD Seventh District detectives, NOPD VOWS officers located and arrested the juvenile on open warrants for simple burglary of a vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.