× 17-year-old arrested in connection to 13 vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection for multiple vehicle burglaries.

The 13 burglaries were all committed in the Seventh District, on June 22 and June 23.

Following the theft of a black 2017 Ford Explorer, investigator positively identified the juvenile as the perpetrator who committed the vehicle burglaries.

The vehicle burglaries occurred at the following locations:

5700 block of Crowder Blvd (four incidents)

4900 block of Chantilly Drive

11227 block of Fernley Drive

6800 block of Norwood Court (four incidents)

6880 block of Mayo Blvd (two incidents)

6800 block of Farwood Drive (two incidents)

10100 block of South I-10 Service Road (five incidents)

7400 block of Farwood Drive

11200 block of Lake Forest Blvd

11200 block of Winrock Drive (two incidents)

7000 block of Lake Barrington Drive

7200 block of Lake Barrington Drive

6900 block of Lake Barrington Drive

Using information obtained from NOPD Seventh District detectives, NOPD VOWS officers located and arrested the juvenile on open warrants for simple burglary of a vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.