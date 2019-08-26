17-year-old arrested in connection to 13 vehicle burglaries
NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection for multiple vehicle burglaries.
The 13 burglaries were all committed in the Seventh District, on June 22 and June 23.
Following the theft of a black 2017 Ford Explorer, investigator positively identified the juvenile as the perpetrator who committed the vehicle burglaries.
The vehicle burglaries occurred at the following locations:
- 5700 block of Crowder Blvd (four incidents)
- 4900 block of Chantilly Drive
- 11227 block of Fernley Drive
- 6800 block of Norwood Court (four incidents)
- 6880 block of Mayo Blvd (two incidents)
- 6800 block of Farwood Drive (two incidents)
- 10100 block of South I-10 Service Road (five incidents)
- 7400 block of Farwood Drive
- 11200 block of Lake Forest Blvd
- 11200 block of Winrock Drive (two incidents)
- 7000 block of Lake Barrington Drive
- 7200 block of Lake Barrington Drive
- 6900 block of Lake Barrington Drive
Using information obtained from NOPD Seventh District detectives, NOPD VOWS officers located and arrested the juvenile on open warrants for simple burglary of a vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.