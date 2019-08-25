× Louisiana vs. Curacao at the Little League Baseball World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The time is finally here. The Little League Baseball World Series starring the National Champs from Louisiana and the International Champs from Curacao.

Follow live updates below:

RBI for Louisiana, score now 2-0.

No runs for Curacao. Louisiana up to bat at the top of the 3rd.

3 up, 3 down. Curacao back up to bat.

No runs for Curacao. Louisiana back up to bat at the top of the 2nd.

Bottom of the 1st, Curacao up to bat.

Ground rule double and Louisiana brings a man home. The score is 1-0.

Top of the 1st, Derek DeLatter is up to bat for Louisiana. Kevin Rosina pitching for Curacao.