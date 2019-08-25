× Hey Ma Look We Did It: Little League World Series Champs!

Williamsport, Pa– Eastbank Little League Team crowned Little League World Series Champs with the 8-0 win over Curacao. Eastbank is the only team to lose their first game in the World Series and win the whole thing. Eastbank is also the only Louisiana team to win the Little League World Series. When asked what’s the first thing he’s going to do once returns home to New Orleans he response, “Take a nap!”.

New @baseballhall inductee Mike Mussina tossed the first pitch and snapped a photo with the squads! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/qTBQKibgRJ — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2019

In the third inning, Marshall Louque got Eastbank on the board with the double to left to score Derek DeLatte and later on in the third inning would hit a RBI double to left to score Reece Roussel. Eastbank would score four runs in the fourth inning.