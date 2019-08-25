× EXCLUSIVE: Eastbank Manger Scott Frazier Before Today’s Little League World Series Final Williamsport, Pa- Exclusive Interview with Scott Frazier before today’s Little League World Series Final against Curacao. Game time 2pm only on WGNO. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Related stories Let’s GEAUX! Eastbank Little League Team Advance to World Series Final with 9-5 Win over Hawaii Championship Saturday: Eastbank Little Set to Take on Hawai’i Today on WGNO BEASTBANK: Eastbank advances to US Championship Game with 10-0 Win Eastbank Little League team cannot stop making New Orleans baseball history