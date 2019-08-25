Eastbank Little League Team Invited to the White House

Posted 8:36 PM, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56PM, August 25, 2019

Williamsport, Pa-- After their 8-0 win over Curacao in the Little League World Series Final. The team held a post game celebration where they were told that there will be a parade in River Ridge on Saturday, invites to the Governor's Manson, an appearance at a LSU Football game, a Saints Home game and now an invite to the White House. No date has been set on their visit to the White House.

