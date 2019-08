Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La.-- The hit ABC show, "American Idol" is currently making stops all over the country looking for the next singing sensation! Today producers hosted auditions at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. WGNO's Kenny Lopez went and got to meet some talented singers!

You may remember that earlier this year, Laine Hary from Livingston Parish in Louisiana won "American Idol."

For more information on "American Idol," click HERE.