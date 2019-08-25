5 injured in Metairie shooting

Posted 5:46 PM, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, August 25, 2019
Crime Scene

METAIRIE – Five people were injured in a shooting in Metairie this afternoon.

The multiple shooting near the intersection of West Metairie Avenue and Airline Park Boulevard was reported just after 5 p.m., according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The site of the shooting is near Mike Miley Playground, a popular gathering place on the weekends, and also near St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.

All five victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting and appear to have been injured by debris, according to the JPSO.

No deaths have been reported.

