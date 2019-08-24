× Let’s GEAUX! Eastbank Little League Team Advance to World Series Final with 9-5 Win over Hawaii

Williamsport, Pa- The Eastbank Little League Team advances to The Little League World Series Final with a 9-5 win over Hawai’i Saturday afternoon inside Lamade Stadium. Reece Roussel ties hits record in the first inning, sitting on 14 hits. In the fifth inning Jeffery Curtis got it started with the lead off double, he would score by a RBI single by Ryder Planchard. Later on, Bases loaded for Marshall Louque who would score two with his RBI double, Louisiana would add two more runs in the inning. In the sixth inning Roussel would break the all-time hits record (15 hits) with a RBI single to center. The next batter Marshall Louque would had two more runs with a RBI triple.

Southwest wins the #LLWS United States Championship 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GTvgFtXppH — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 24, 2019

Eastbank will play Curacao Sunday afternoon 2pm on WGNO.