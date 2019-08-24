× Championship Saturday: Eastbank Little Set to Take on Hawai’i Today on WGNO

Williamsport, Pa– The Eastbank Little League Team (River Ridge) is set to take on Hawai’i for the United State Championship at 2:30 pm on WGNO. Eastbank lost to Hawai’i, 5-2, Friday August 16th. Since that loss Eastbank got out of the elimination bracket with a 10-0 win over Virginia Thursday night to advance to U.S Championship Finals. Hawi’i has remained undefeated throughout the World Series beating Virginia in the winners bracket final 12-9. Eastbank will send Will Andrade to mound against Hawai’i, Andrade was the starter in the 5-2 loss to Hawai’i going 2.2 Innings, one strikeout, one hit. On offense Reece Roussel is one hit away from breaking the all-time hits record at the Little League World Series with 15.