Want a FREE book? Just check out Nikki’s Little Free Library

NEW ORLEANS - Nikki Leali loves books.

So much and so many, when Nikki was just six, she opened her very own Little Free Library.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood finds her Little Free Library to be amazing!

And that's why Nikki Leali is one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids

Nikki Leali says, "with books, you can immerse yourself into a new adventure, a new journey go wherever you want without leaving the comfort of your home."

Nikki's library looks like a dog house on a pole with a shingled roof.

It's big enough to accommodate 80 books. They're all donated from bookstores or public library leftovers.

It's right in front of her New Orleans house on the corner of Coliseum and Louisiana.

Actually library is not really the right word because Nikki Leali does not require you to return the books.

She wants you to keep them.

And every day, about a hundred people drop by to do just that.

Nikki's Little Free Library is open 24/7.

Seven days a week.

Rain or shine.

No library card needed.

And please excuse, the squeaky front door.