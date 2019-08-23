Twyena Thomas guilty of murdering her 28-month-old son

Thomas was convicted as charged of the second-degree murder of Chase Thomas, in the Kenner apartment he shared with his mother and three siblings.

His severely emaciated body weighed a mere 15 pounds.

Although Chase was malnourished and dehydrated, his death was caused by blunt-force trauma to the head.

According to an expert in pediatric child abuse, Chase was the victim of “child torture,” which includes psychological, emotional and physical abuse and starvation.

He stopped breathing on Sept. 30, 2017.

The jury deliberated just over a half-hour.

Twyena Thomas will be sentenced on September 30.