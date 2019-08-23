Meteorologist-MMJ

WGNO News and News with a Twist is looking for an MMJ— Weekend Meteorologist.

We’re seeking a dynamic meteorologist to add to our tradition of excellence. You should be passionate about all kinds of weather, especially severe and tropical weather conditions.

We’re looking for someone who has the passion to pursue feature, weather, and engaging stories for our newscasts when they are not anchoring weather.

You should also be excited about the future of digital content, especially video, and be proficient at social media.

Responsibilities

You need to do it all: television, online, social networking and community outreach. The person we’re looking for will work all shifts, including morning newscasts where a dynamic personality is an absolute must. You must be able to forecast, cover severe weather including hurricanes. We’re seeking a great storyteller who uses all the technology to create dynamic, compelling weather segments, on-air and online.

The successful candidate will also research, write, produce and post web stories, for all WGNO digital and social media platforms. They will respond to breaking and/or severe weather events as required to produce content for our digital platforms.

The successful candidate for this position also should be well-versed in all aspects of today’s reporting landscape, from writing to shooting and editing. Strong reporting and storytelling skills are a big plus.

He or she will also write and post news web stories to the station website and social media pages when assigned.

Qualifications

Training in Meteorology or Atmospheric Science preferred

Experience with TV weather graphics/animations (preferably WSI Max weather system)

Exceptional weather judgment

Proficiency in computers is essential

Flexibility to work any assigned shift

Strong live broadcast and live reporting skills are required.

Strong web and digital skills are a must.

Online demos of broadcast performances are required.

Please send your demos to Rick Erbach, News Director, WGNO/WNOL, One Galleria Blvd, Suite 850, Metairie, LA 70001 or email to rerbach@wgno.com.

MUST also apply online at www.tribunemedia/com/careers.

Due to the volume of applications received we will not be able to verify receipt of your resume or applications.

A WGNO/News with a Twist representative will contact you for a phone or in-person interview, should your application be selected.