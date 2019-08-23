David Koch, billionaire businessman and influential GOP donor, dies

Conservative billionaire David Koch, who became a household name through the policy and political empire he created with his older brother, Charles, has died. He was 79.

Charles Koch, the CEO of the family’s industrial conglomerate Koch Industries, announced the death Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life,” the elder Koch said in a statement.

David Koch retired from the company and the Koch political operations in 2018, citing health reasons.

