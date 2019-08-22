× Woman killed and man hospitalized in N.O. East shooting

NEW ORLEANS- The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East that left a woman dead and sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators say that around 9:35 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to call of shots fired in the 4700 block of Viola Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims – a male and a female, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

The male victim was transported to an area hospital via EMS for treament.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

No further information is available at this time.