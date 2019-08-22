Wine Around the World benefiting Children’s Hospital

HARAHAN, LA – Elmwood Self Storage and Wine Cellar and Grande Krewe Fine Wine and Spirits announced the date for the third annual Wine Around the World.

On September 26, wine enthusiasts will gather to sample an assortment of wine and indigenous hors d’oeuvres.

Wine Around the World features wines from seven different countries: USA, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Germany and Argentina.

Attendees will be given a “passport” and world map to navigate their way to each “country” to sample and learn more about each nation’s wines and grapes.

As guests visit each country, their passport is stamped, and with a full passport, attendees are eligible to win the evening’s grand prize, a Caribbean cruise for two.

Revelers can also enjoy live jazz music, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a silent auction.

Tickets are $40 in advance and can be purchased through Elmwood Self Storage and Wine Cellar, Grande Krewe Fine Wine and Spirits, Children’s Hospital, Dawn Busters Kiwanis, Elmwood Business Association, and East Jefferson Business Association.

Tickets will be $50 at the door.

Proceeds from the event will once again benefit Children’s Hospital, Louisiana’s only hospital dedicated to kids.