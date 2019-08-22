The future is in their hands (and their legs): Tulane Summer Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's been a busy summer for kids at Tulane University.

At Tulane, these kids discover that it really does take team work. Especially the kids in one corner of this camp, building a forklift made from LEGO blocks.

These kids come from New Orleans all the way to New York.

The future is in their hands.

And their legs.

In the biomedical corner of camp, kids create prosthetics for the future.

Seventh grader Andrew Brandt says. "I want to go into the field of medicine and this is helping me understand what it's like to help people."

Shai Ward is an eighth grader, "once they lose their limb, they bring themselves down and they don't think that much of themselves and if I give them one, they can regain that and feel somebody's helping them, they have support."

Wild Bill says, "it's more than a leg, more than a hand, it's hope!"

Across the hall is Animal Behavior class.

Since animals don't always behave, twelve-year-old twins Keshawn and Kevann Teralon from New Orleans seem to be designing a Ritz Carlton for critters.

Keshawn says, "it's a special climate for penguins."

Kevann adds, "and a large space for rhinos"

No wonder Tulane's summer enrichment camp gets middle and high school kids who come from across America.

And then they return home, making their corners of the country, better places.