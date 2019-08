Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, PA - The Southwest team (Louisiana) from River Ridge, faces off against the Southeast team (Virginia) on Thursday, at 6 P.M. our time.

The Southeast team lost to the West team (Hawaii) on Wednesday night.

This win sent Hawaii to the United States Championship Game on Saturday, Aug. 24, airing on WGNO.

Hawaii will play the winner of Thursday night's game.

