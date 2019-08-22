NOLA council could ask state lawmakers for future property assessment protections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans City Council could ask state lawmakers for help dealing with property assessments in the future. Council members are hoping to protect property owners from big hikes in values.

The move comes as the city closes the window on the latest round of assessments that increased some property values by double, triple or more. The deadline to appeal assessments in person has already passed. The deadline to appeal on-line is today, August 22.

The council wants to pass a resolution that would encourage state lawmakers to consider adding a constitutional amendment to offer protections from future spikes in property values. If it comes to pass, voters would have the final say.

If the past is any indicator, voters seem to have a sympathetic ear for the protections. During the November 2018 elections, they passed an amendment that would require increases of more than 50% to be implemented over a four year period. The amendment passed with a 57% approval from voters. But the new amendment only helps people with properties covered by their homestead exemption.

Council Vice President Jason Williams says that there are a number of things that the council would like lawmakers to consider. He says ideas are in the early stages but could include creating new criteria and limits on how property values are determined. Williams says that he would also like to see larger nonprofits in the city pay some taxes to the city since they receive city services like police and fire protection.

"They rely on the fire department. They rely on the police department," Williams told WGNO. "I’m talking about big universities, not the small nonprofits with a couple other people working there. But the nonprofits earning a profit."