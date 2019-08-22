New ‘Streetside Market’ restaurant to open in Hammond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La. -- The old Ford building in downtown Hammond has been transformed into a new and upcoming restaurant called "Streetside Market," and it's offering a modern dining experience thanks to a collaborative effort by the owners.

"We have 5 partners that came together, all from different backgrounds, different specialties, and different experiences to put this place into existence," says one of the owners, Greg Alack.

Six food stations are set up around the building, and the menu choices range from Asian cuisine, to beignets and coffee, and even a gourmet sandwich spot which pays homage to the building's history as Ford Motor Company.

"So, we have 'The Shelby' which is our grilled cheese with apple wood smoked bacon and marinated tomatoes. We have a 'Thunderbird' which is prosciutto, fig jam, arugula, and melted brie," says the executive chef, Ryan Haigler.

Even beloved chefs in the community have joined forces to offer up so innovative cuisines.

"My background is from Trey Yuen restaurant. Actually, I retired about 4 or 5 years ago, but everybody asked for it again so I tried to open something small," says partner and chef, John Wong.

"Bringing people into a restaurant is really...it's a big challenge. Now, it's a lot easier for people to decide to come to a restaurant because it has different options," says another Streetside Market partner, Saul Rubio.

So, whether you come for the food or the aesthetics, just know you have plenty of options.

"I want them to see this place like they do in Mexico. Mi casa es su casa. I want people to come and enjoy the atmosphere and enjoy the food and enjoy people here too," says Rubio.

The owners hope to open the restaurant in the next few months.

Click here for more information.