Major streaming service searching for singles in New Orleans for dating show

Posted 5:00 PM, August 22, 2019

 NEW ORLEANS– Are you single?  Do you live in New Orleans?  Are you looking for love?  Well, a major streaming service is now casting for a returning TV dating series.   This is your chance to be a part of an honest look at dating in the city.  Or maybe you know someone who you think would be a perfect fit for something like this?

They are looking for all types of people who are interested in being a part of this dating show.   If interested please e-mail your name, number, photos, and describe your type to NOLAdates@TheHouseThatCastingBuilt.com

 

