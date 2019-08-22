× Major streaming service searching for singles in New Orleans for dating show

NEW ORLEANS– Are you single? Do you live in New Orleans? Are you looking for love? Well, a major streaming service is now casting for a returning TV dating series. This is your chance to be a part of an honest look at dating in the city. Or maybe you know someone who you think would be a perfect fit for something like this?

They are looking for all types of people who are interested in being a part of this dating show. If interested please e-mail your name, number, photos, and describe your type to NOLAdates@TheHouseThatCastingBuilt.com