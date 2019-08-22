× FAA warned Theophile Bourgeois about flight distance 2 years before fatal crash

NEW ORLEANS – Local fishing captain Theophile Bourgeois was at the controls of his chartered seaplane when it crashed into the Chandeleur Sound on August 18, killing him and tossing his two passengers into the water.

Bourgeois was guiding his two paying clients on a fishing expedition to the Chandeleur Islands that day, a popular seaplane package offered by Bourgeois Fishing Charters, which he owned and operated.

Two years before the tragic crash that ended Bourgeois’ life, the FAA had issued Bourgeois a warning about flying passengers more than 50 nautical miles, a restriction spelled out in the commercial pilot’s license Bourgeois obtained in 2013.

“The carriage of passengers for hire in airplanes on cross-country flights in excess of 50 nautical miles or at night is prohibited,” reads the “limits” section of Bourgeois’ Airman Details Report on the FAA website.

The Bourgeois Fishing Charters website advertises the “Island adventure on Chandeleur Islands” package as a day trip to islands “located 60 miles from New Orleans, at the easternmost point of Louisiana.”

A one-way trip from the Bourgeois Fishing Charters business location in Barataria to the southernmost tip of the Chandeleur Islands is slightly less than 70 miles, which brings the flight distance to approximately 60 nautical miles.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 2:56 p.m. on August 18 that Bourgeois Fishing Charters had lost communications with one of its seaplanes that had three passengers aboard.

The aircrew recovered two people from the water and transported them to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

One of those passengers, later identified as Bourgeois, was declared deceased upon arrival.

The third passenger was found a short time later, and was transported to University Medical Center.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.