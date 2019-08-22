East Bank’s Frazier: “Not just happy” to be in USA championship

East Bank is headed to the USA championship.

The little leaguers from River Ridge advanced to the USA title game with a 10-0, five inning win over Virginia.

Reece Roussel had four hits, including a grand slam, and Marshall Louque tossed a no-hitter. East Bank, from River Ridge, and champions of the Southwest will play West champ Hawaii at 2:30 pm Saturday New Orleans time. The game can be seen live on WGNO and ABC.

East Bank head coach Scott Frazier said his team isn’t just happy to be playing for the USA title.

Hawaii defeated Louisiana 5-2 on August 16th.

The winner of the USA championship plays for the Little League World Series title Sunday at 2 pm New Orleans time. That game can be seen live on WGNO and ABC.

Stay tuned to WGNO news for live reports from the Little League World Series from WGNO Sports' Robert O'Shields.