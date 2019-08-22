× Correctional officers have been subpoenaed in the Jeffrey Epstein death investigation, a source says

As many as 20 correctional officers who work at the federal detention center where Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide received grand jury subpoenas last week relating to an investigation into his death, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Investigators are trying to recreate what happened on the night Epstein died nearly two weeks ago at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, the source said.

Epstein, the 66-year-old multimilionaire who was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls and running a sex trafficking ring, was found unresponsive in his cell August 10. His death was ruled suicide by hanging.

Investigators want to talk to the lieutenants who were in charge that night to get details on rounds that were not made, the source said.

Two prison staff members guarding Epstein’s unit failed to check on him that night for about three hours, The New York Times reported last week, citing several law enforcement and prison officials with knowledge of the investigation.

Epstein, like other detainees in the center’s special housing unit, was supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes.

More subpoenas could be in the works as the investigation widens, CNN’s source added.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to comment Thursday.

Both the FBI and the Justice Department’s Inspector General are investigating the circumstances around Epstein’s death.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Epstein was on suicide watch at the time of his death.