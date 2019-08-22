A celebration of sharks at the 10th annual Scales and Ales

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are now on sale for the 10th annual Scales & Ales.

The celebration will take place on Friday, October 4, at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.

The 2019 event celebrates one of the most mysterious creatures of the deep: sharks!

Partygoers will enjoy beer from local craft breweries, wine, specialty cocktails, delicious cuisine from 50 local restaurants and bars, and live music in this adults-only fundraising bash.

Chaired by Chriss Knight Nichols and Lon Nichols, Scales & Ales 2019 will treat guests to a magical night under the stars on the Mississippi Riverfront, surrounded by the Aquarium’s breathtaking exhibits.

Scales & Ales is an adult-only event on Friday, October 4, from 8 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Sponsors and Patrons enjoy early admittance at 7 P.M. with access to the VIP Lounge aboard the Steamboat NATCHEZ throughout the event.

Tickets are $65 for Audubon Members and $75 for non-Members.

Admission is limited and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, because Scales & Ales may sell out.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

The event’s theme will inspire in guests an appreciation for sharks: an often-misunderstood, but essential species.

Sharks may be one of the greatest predators to ever live, but they have more to fear from humans than humans do from them, and Scales & Ales is a perfect opportunity to educate the community on why they should love sharks!

“As apex predators, sharks serve a vital function for maintaining ecosystem balances across the globe,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “Around 100 million sharks are killed each year worldwide, and your support of Scales & Ales is an investment in critical conservation programs that inspire millions of people to better understand and save these vital creatures.”

Your support of Scales & Ales is an investment in critical conservation efforts that inspire millions of people each year to make a difference for wildlife.

For the last decade, Scales & Ales has raised more than $1 million for the Aquarium.

As the Going Green Sponsor for this event, Cox Communications’ support will provide partygoers with reusable cups, cup rinse stations, recycling bins, and the opportunity to learn more about Going Green initiatives from volunteers.

The Aquarium will be open during Scales & Ales and guests can stop by the sea otter and penguin exhibits before their bedtime at 8:30 P.M.

Guests must be 21 to purchase a ticket. No children or babies allowed. The dress code is dressy casual. The party will go on rain or shine. Should you be unable to attend the event, please consider your ticket purchase a donation; there will be no refunds.