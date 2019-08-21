S&WB finds car blocking underground canal

NEW ORLEANS – A little more than a month after some Mid-City streets flooded in a heavy rain storm, city workers found at least one car amid the debris clogging an underground canal.

On August 20, a S&WB team using an amphibious vehicle fitted with an underwater camera found a car wedged in with the debris blocking a tunnel beneath the intersection of the Lafitte Greenway and Jefferson Davis Parkway.

The find comes amid a push by the Sewerage and Water Board to find “a new way of doing things,” executive director Ghassan Korban said.

“We saw an issue on July 10 and wasted no time in working to find the root of the problem and develop a solution,” he said.

The Lafitte Canal has both open and covered sections, upping the chances for debris of all shapes and sizes to become lodged in the tunnels that are supposed to funnel water out of the area.

Exactly how an entire car ended up in the tunnel, however, remains a mystery.

