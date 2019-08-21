Slidell police arrests 2 people accused of sending kindergartner to school with cocaine

SLIDELL, LA — The Slidell Police Department says its officers arrested two people who are accused of sending a 5-year-old to school with cocaine.

According to police, it happened on Tuesday, August 21 when a school resource officer spotted the child with what police are describing as a large amount of crack and powder cocaine.

Police say a teacher initially spotted the kindergarten student holding a bag of white powder. Police say that bag contained cocaine. According to officers, two other bags were found with crack cocaine. They say the child had no knowledge of the drugs.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found two adults at the child’s home as well as more drugs. They say that the drugs were being stored in the child’s clothing inside the home.

Police arrested 23-year-old Angelica Stanley and 51-year-old Ellis Cousin. Both face a list of charges including possession of narcotics and marijuana with the intent to distribute as well as cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say proper steps were taken to ensure the future well-being of the child. Police did not identify the school involved.