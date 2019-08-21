Man arrested while trying to fix flat tires with gauze, Band-Aids

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Southern California sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a suspicious man next to a parked SUV arrived to find him attempting an unusual (and ineffective) method to fix a flat tire.

The man was attempting to patch two damaged tires using gauze and Band-Aids, Orange County authorities said in a Facebook post.

A citizen reported the suspicious man next to a vehicle near Felipe Road and Barbadanes around 6 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found both driver’s side tires flat and a 26-year-old man trying to repair them using gauze and Band-Aids.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, deputies said.

The suspect’s identity was not released.