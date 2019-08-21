× Localized Flash Flood Risk through the weekend!

Rain, rain, go away!

A stormy series of days on the way as a disorganized tropical wave heads our way…unfortunately putting a damper on the weekend ahead.

A Marginal(Level 1 out of 4) Risk for Excessive Rainfall has been placed for south Louisiana & south Mississippi on Friday. Expect this to get extended into Saturday & potentially Sunday as well.

Each day won’t be a complete washout, but expect scattered to numerous showers & thunderstorms around Friday-Sunday.

Deep tropical moisture associated with a disorganized tropical wave expected to head our way late week and through the weekend. Although not impossible, tropical development isn’t expected with this tropical wave, but the threat of heavy rainfall remains a possibility.

Widespread 2-4 inches of rainfall expected, with localized 5-7 inch amounts possible over the next 7 days. Localized street flooding will be possible with heavier downpours.

The good news? With added cloud cover and enhanced rainfall chances…our temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average!