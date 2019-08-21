Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Fresh Fruit Trifle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Layers upon layers of cake, fresh fruit and cream, 100 percent guilt-free. Because it’s not only ‘not bad’ for you, this dessert is legitimately good for you! Gluten-free, low-carb, zero added sugar.

Fresh Fruit Trifle by Ben McLauchlin

Makes 16 servings

Ingredients:

Cake:

Swerve Sweets Vanilla Cake Mix – prepared according to directions

Fruit:

1 ½ pounds strawberries

6 ounces blueberries

6 ounces raspberries

6 ounces blackberries

¼ cup Swerve Granular

Custard:

6 egg yolks

¾ cup Swerve confectioners

2/3 cup of milk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 pound mascarpone cheese (room temperature)

¼ cup of milk or almond milk ( add this after mascarpone has been whipped in)

Instructions:

For the Custard:

In a medium sauce pan whisk together egg yolks and Swerve until well blended.

Whisk in milk and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until mixture has a soft roll boil.

Boil gently for one minute. Back of wooden spoon should be coated with thickened egg mixture. Remove from heat, stir in a TBS of vanilla extract, and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Cover tightly and chill in refrigerator for one hour.

Bring chilled egg mixture out of the refrigerator, add mascarpone and whisk into egg mixture, combining completely. Next add ¼ cup milk and whisk in until completely combined.

For the Cake:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease 9 X 13 pan or line with parchment paper. In a medium or large bowl mix together eggs, oil, water & vanilla extract until well combined- refer to measurements on the back of cake mix.

Pour contents of box mix into your wet ingredients and mix together until combined.

Pour batter into your 9 x 13 pan. Bake in the center rack of oven for 18 minutes.

After 18 minutes are up, use a toothpick to check the readiness of your cake. If the toothpick comes out with some crumbs you are good. If it is extremely wet, then cook for another 2-3 minutes. Set aside and let cool completely

For the Fruit:

Wash and chop strawberries, place in bowl, and toss in ¼ cup of Swerve granular. This will create natural strawberry juices that are perfect for the soaking into the cake. Strawberries should soak in swerve for at least an hour which is basically the time it takes to cool your cake. Alternatively, you can pulse strawberries in food processors 3-5 times. You do not want to puree the strawberries; you want to have chunks of strawberries in your trifle.

Wash blueberries, blackberries and raspberries and set aside.

Creating Trifle:

Now that all of the elements are made, grab a glass container or trifle bowl, cut 1 X 1 square pieces of cake and evenly place half of the cake on the bottom of the trifle bowl. Next place half of pudding/custard mixture on top of the cake.

Add half of the strawberries with Swerve created juices, then add half of the blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, sprinkling evenly across the top of the custard layer. Follow the steps again, and create another layer of cake, pudding/custard mixture, and fruit mixture. Chill in the fridge for a few hours, serve, and enjoy!.

Note: You can use or omit any fruit you want to- I would not omit the strawberries though because the natural syrup created by the strawberries and Swerve, helps soak the cake.

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.