Eastbank Little League team cannot stop making New Orleans baseball history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER RIDGE, La - It's the first day of school at John Curtis Christian School.

And teacher Jeff Curtis steps up to the plate.

He's ready to hit a homeroom, homerun.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood is in his classroom where Jeff Curtis tunes in and turns his class' attention to world history.

It's right up there on national TV.

New Orleans has a team at the Little League World Series for the first time ever.

Jeff Curtis says, "people know Little League and this is the chance to put faces on the players and I'm blessed because my son is one of the thirteen players there."

A classroom full of fans watches his son and an entire team of 12-year-olds.

They're playing on a field of dreams far away in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It's the Eastbank Little League team playing for Louisiana against the team from New Jersey. Seems like everybody's got somebody on the hometown team

Anna Curtis is the sister of one of the players, "this is his dream come true."

In the end , Louisiana makes losers out of New Jersey.

Louisiana wins four-to-one.

The next game is Thursday August 22 at 6pm New Orleans time.

Louisiana will play the loser of tonight's Virginia-Hawaii game.

A win tomorrow means Louisiana moves to Saturday's US finals game.

And that game, you can watch it right here on WGNO, Saturday at 2:30 pm.