× East Bank Little League team plays again today at 10 a.m.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The East Bank Little League team will take another swing at the Little League World Series this morning.

The River Ridge team is the first New Orleans area team to ever make it to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

They will take on a team from New Jersey in an elimination game that starts this morning at 10 a.m.

You can watch the game on ESPN.