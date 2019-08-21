Carla’s Kitchen: Satsuma Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Kitchen, I take you to a place tucked away on Dauphine Street in the Bywater neighborhood, Satsuma Café. This funky, artsy eatery just celebrated its ten year anniversary. Owners, Peter and Cassi Dymond opened the café in 2009 to bring healthier food to the community.

Peter Dymond says, "We try to use as many local and organic products as possible."

Satsuma Café is open daily, serving breakfast and lunch all day long. It offers cold and hot breakfast dishes that are fresh and made to order---with lots of vegetarian, paleo and gluten free options.

One popular breakfast sandwich is the Green Breakfast sandwich. It’s egg, spinach, tomato, cheese and avocado on a croissant.

For beverages, they have fresh coffee and lattes as well as juicing and bottling about 9 different organic cold press juices daily that you can grab and go.

All of the baked goods are house made like scones, muffins, cupcakes and cakes. They also make their own gluten free bread that you can enjoy with breakfast items, or use on a sandwich.

The Revivalists frontman, David Shaw, says he always gets the Vegan curry scramble. It's quinoa, sweet potatoes, cauliflower and kale.

Satsuma Cafe has three locations in New Orleans. Click HERE for more information.