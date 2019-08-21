× A man died after falling from a hotel balcony. Police say he was trying to flee security after flashing an employee

A man who reportedly flashed a hotel housekeeper died after falling from a balcony while trying to evade security, Atlanta police said.

The man exposed himself to a housekeeper at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel and the housekeeper informed hotel security, according to Atlanta Police Department Investigator James White III.

When security personnel attempted to confront the man, he tried to escape by leaping from one balcony on the 11th floor to another. That’s when he fell, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Monday. His identity has not been released.

Police said they do not anticipate that any criminal charges will be filed.

CNN has reached out to Hyatt Regency Atlanta for comment.