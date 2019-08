2019-2020 Social Aid and Pleasure Club second line schedule announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Our city plays host annually to a number of street parades for various reasons. Be it a home-going celebration for a loved one, or our larger Mardi Gras extravaganzas, we love to dance in the streets to our music.

One of the longest running traditions is that of the Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and their annual second line parades. From late August through June, most Sunday afternoons (with the exception of some holidays and/or large festivals) are occupied with these festive celebrations.

This is the 2019-2020 schedule of those parades:

August 2019

August 25 - Valley of Silent Men

September 2019

September 8 - Young Men Olympians (mini)

September 15 - Good Fellas

September 22 - Young Men Olympians (regular)

September 29 - no parade

October 2019

October 6 - Family Ties

October 13 - Prince of Wales

October 20 - Men of Class

October 27 - Black Men of Labor / Original Four

November 2019

November 3 - We Are One

November 10 - Sudan

November 17 - Nine Times

November 24 - Men & Lady Buck Jumpers

Dember2019

December 1 - Dumaine Street Gang / Westbank Steppers

December 8 - New Generation

December 15 - Big Nine

December 22 - Women of Class

December 29 - Lady Rollers

January 2020

January 5 - Perfect Gentlemen

January 12 - no parade

January 19 - Undefeated Divas

January 26 - Ladies & Men of Unity

February 2020

February 2 - Treme Sidewalk Steppers

February 9 - CTC Steppers

February 16 - no parade

February 23 - no parade

March 2020

March 1 - VIP Ladies & Kids

March 8 - Keep N It Real

March 15 - Single Men

March 22 - Revolution

March 29 - no parade

April 2020

April 5 - Single Ladies

April 12 - Pigeon Town Steppers

April 19 - Ole & Nu Style Fellas

April 26 - no parade

May 2020

May 3 - no parade

May 10 - Original Big Seven

May 17 - Divine Ladies / Zulu

May 24 - Money Wasters

May 31 - no parade

June 2020

June 7 - no parade

June 14 - no parade

June 21 - Perfect Gentlemen / Father's Day Parade

June 28 - Uptown Swingers