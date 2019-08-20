× Tulane Volleyball Set to Host Olive and Blue Scrimmage August 27

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Tulane volleyball team will host its final tune-up before the start of the 2019 season on Tuesday, August 27 when the team takes part in the annual Olive & Blue Scrimmage at 7 p.m. inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

The event is free and open to the public, as the three-set exhibition will see the Green Wave split into two teams and is a chance for the home fans to see the group in action before beginning the new season that weekend in Lafayette in the Doubletree Classic.

Tulane is coming off of one of its best seasons in program history, as the group tied the school record for wins with 29 and advanced to the National Volleyball Invitational Championship final against Iowa State last December. The Green Wave won 11 consecutive games from October 5 to November 11, dropping just two of the next 19 matches by the end of the year.

The squad returns 14 players from that team under fourth-year coach Jim Barnes, including five starters. The list includes unanimous All-American Athletic Conference selection in Erika Hansel, 2018 Louisiana Freshman of the Year Makala Heidelberg, All-Louisiana Honorable Mention Lexie Douglas and digs leader Kaylie McHugh.

Tulane will officially open the season on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. against the UTEP Miners at the Doubletree Classic hosted by Louisiana-Lafayette. The team will take on Incarnate Word and the host Ragin’ Cajuns in the two-day tournament.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.