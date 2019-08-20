Test Kitchen Taylor: Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake

Posted 6:16 PM, August 20, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Susan from Lakeview sent Test Kitchen Taylor a very interesting recipe: Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake.

Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake
Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix
3/4 cup beer
1 stick butter, softened
3 eggs
2/3 cup saurkraut

Preheat oven to 350.
Butter a cake pan.
Combine cake mix, beer, butter, and eggs.
Beat with a hand mixer on medium for 4 minutes.
Pour into a 9 x 13 cake pan and bake or 30 minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.