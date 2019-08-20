Test Kitchen Taylor: Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Susan from Lakeview sent Test Kitchen Taylor a very interesting recipe: Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake.

Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake

Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix

3/4 cup beer

1 stick butter, softened

3 eggs

2/3 cup saurkraut

Preheat oven to 350.

Butter a cake pan.

Combine cake mix, beer, butter, and eggs.

Beat with a hand mixer on medium for 4 minutes.

Pour into a 9 x 13 cake pan and bake or 30 minutes.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!