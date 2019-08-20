Test Kitchen Taylor: Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Susan from Lakeview sent Test Kitchen Taylor a very interesting recipe: Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake.
Beer and Sauerkraut Chocolate Cake
Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix
3/4 cup beer
1 stick butter, softened
3 eggs
2/3 cup saurkraut
Preheat oven to 350.
Butter a cake pan.
Combine cake mix, beer, butter, and eggs.
Beat with a hand mixer on medium for 4 minutes.
Pour into a 9 x 13 cake pan and bake or 30 minutes.
