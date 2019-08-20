SUNDAY: The Shopping Event of the Season, The Warehouse Sale by ALG Style!

NEW ORLEANS – Mark your calendars for the shopping event of the season, this Sunday – it’s The Warehouse Sale by ALG Style! Yet again, ALG Style will be bringing together 23+ of your favorite local boutiques and designers in one location, for one big sale. Think the Barney’s Sample Sale meets The Hunger Games. Everything you ever wanted to buy and most of it is 60 – 70% off…some even 90% off.

And for the ultimate shopper, they have the ULTIMATE shopping experience: The VIP Hour. Yep, from 10AM – 11AM you can shop the best deals and sip champagne (that’s free champagne, BTW) before everyone else! I recommend getting the Swag Bag- you get this cute little tote bag and a bunch of free goodies from local boutiques and lifestyle brands!

If all that shopping is making you exhausted, DO NOT FEAR. There will be food AND coffee on site. The parking is free AND ALG Style will be giving out prizes all day long. So check out The Warehouse Sale Sunday, August 25th from 10AM – 4PM at The Cannery in Mid-City (3803 Toulouse St.).

VIP Hour Details

Tickets are available online and at the door (we do not cut off ticket sales)

Purchase tickets here

You get access to the best deals before everyone else! While there will be great shopping all day long, VIP customers get first dibs on everything + less people. The free champagne doesn’t hurt either.

10AM – 11AM

Ticketed customers only

Free champagne

2-for-1 VIP Ticket: $30

VIP Ticket + Swag Bag: $25

VIP Ticket: $20

The Stores:



The Discounts:

Discounts start at 30% off and go up to 90% Off. We see a lot of stores that sell items at 60 – 75% Off. Summer and spring inventory will be the higher discount items, BUT stores do bring new fall inventory and also discount those items as well.