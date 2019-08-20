Not Drew Brees, not a Mandeville cop, but facing real charges

MANDEVILLE, LA — The Mandeville Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of wearing a Drew Brees Jersey while impersonating an officer.

At about 8:15 Sunday night, MPD Chief Gerald Sticker says the man was urinating outside of a convenience store in the 4500 block of Highway 22. Sticker says that the man may have been near some cars at the time. He says that the store’s workers saw the man on the store’s surveillance cameras and went outside to confront him.

That’s when the man is accused of showing the workers a badge and claiming he was a Mandeville police officer. Sticker says the man most certainly is not an officer with the department.

The man was wearing a Drew Brees jersey. We probably don’t have to tell you that he’s also not Brees.

Police say that the workers went inside to call the real police and the man left the scene.

Sticker says the man could face a list of charges including disturbing the peace, urinating in public, and impersonating a police officer.

One store worker told WGNO news that it is not uncommon to have people try to use the bathroom around the perimeter of the building. In this case, it appears that the man’s attempt to impersonate a police officer is what is going to really get him in trouble.

Mandeville police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call them at 985-624-3119.