NOPD looking for missing Lakeview woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing Lakeview woman who hasn’t been seen in almost a week.

Forty-three-year-old Jessica Easterly was last seen on August 14 in the 6000 block of General Haig Street, according to the NOPD.

The person who reported Easterly missing awoke at 3 p.m. on that day and noticed that she was missing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Jessica Easterly is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.

29.998654 -90.102188