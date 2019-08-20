Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience for only $99!

For a limited time enjoy eight of the most beautiful courses in the greater New Orleans area for $99! That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $15 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Golf Courses included:

The Flagstick-Metairie



The Flagstick is a family friendly, state of the art and super fun golf facility just inside the Clearview Mall in the Heart of Metairie. The Flagstick allows you to play on famous courses as well as numerous mini games, including Zombie Golf, Demolition Golf and Miniature Golf Course . We offer a full service bar/restaurant that includes local brews, a wide range of domestics and plenty of specialty drinks. The Flagstick is not just super fun but all players have the option of seeing readouts for all major club and ball flight statistics, including clubhead speed, spin rate, carry distance, launch angle, and many more. The Flagstick is fun for all ages and all skill levels! Come play and you find out!

Riverlands Country Club-LaPlace



Established in 1961, Riverlands was developed as a recreation area for local families who enjoyed Golf. It has held up through generations of families who all enjoy the casual atmosphere of a golf and country club. Throughout Riverlands’ constant development they have added an Olympic size swimming pool and a FootGolf course for its members and guests to enjoy.

Loft 18- Metairie



Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Pinewood Country Club-Slidell



Located in Slidell. Built in 1963, this Bill Bergin course is lined with beautiful trees and the greens play fast on this 18-hole 6,405 yard challenge.

Belle Terre Country Club-LaPlace



Belle Terre translates from French into “beautiful land” and this golf course certainly lives up to that reputation. Whether you’re a serious golfer or a weekend duffer, this 18-hole championship course designed by Pete Dye is one of Louisiana’s finest with our objective to be amongst the top three in the state. Improved cart paths, increased bunker sand, better drainage and brand new greens are all part of the enhanced experience at Belle Terre.

Timberlane Country Club-Gretna



Newly renovated, Timberlane Country Club is a Robert Trent Jones SR. design golf course. Timberlane Country Club is an 18-hole regulation length golf course in Gretna, Louisiana. This championship layout has 3 sets of tee boxes for a fun, but challenging golfing experience.

Stonebridge Golf Club of New Orleans-Gretna



Uniquely New Orleans – Minutes from Downtown

Often characterized as the BEST VALUE on the West Bank, Stonebridge Golf Club showcases everything to love about golf in New Orleans. A links-style layout and five sets of tees allows players of all skill levels to find the golf experience that they enjoy!

Grand Ridge Golf Course-Luling

Since its inception in 1967, Grand Ridge Country Club (formerly Willowdale CC) has been a major part of the Westbank of St. Charles Parish. Grand Ridge offers its members and neighbors a place to enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed setting with a breathtaking view. Whether you are looking to play a round of golf at our beautiful 18 hole course, relax at our newly remodeled Olympic size swimming pool, hang out at our bar or enjoy a lunch or dinner at our first class restaurant, you are always welcome at Grand Ridge!

Four demanding par 5’s highlight the beautiful Grand Ridge Golf Course. The signature 15th hole plays over water off the tee, and golfers negotiating the slight dogleg left can reward themselves with birdie possibilities.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course.

Valid for one-hour bay reservation at Loft 18 and The Flagstick

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hour maximum pre-book required; Must mention card when booking tee time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Loft 18 not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm-close; All other courses not valid before 11am holidays and weekends.

Limit 1 card per household.

Golf Card will expire 08-31-2020.

Purchase Agreement