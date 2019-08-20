Mystic Krewe of Nyx to build inclusive playgrounds in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Under a previously announced agreement with the New Orleans Recreation Department Commission, The Mystic Krewe of Nyx will build three inclusive playgrounds in the New Orleans area.

The project will take two to three years to complete.

On Tuesday, Nyx announced that they will host “Nyxgiving,” a fundraising event.

Nyxgiving will be celebrated on August 24, from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. at the Nyx headquarters, located at 2727 Lafitte Street in New Orleans.

The day will revolve around Nyx members working a phone bank to drive donations.

Cash donations will also be accepted at the Nyx office, as well as donations via text (Nyxgiving to 243-725) or phone (833-955-0024).

Food, entertainment and a cash bar will also be available.

“We are building our children’s future,” Nyx founder and captain Julie Lea said. “This is the first step to securing the funds needed to bring these projects to fruition.”

The inclusive playgrounds will be built in Mid-City, New Orleans East.

Inclusive playgrounds provide a safe place for children of all abilities to play together and are developmentally appropriate for children with and without disabilities.

Each playground will cost between $100,000-$120,000.

“We thank the Mystic Krewe of Nyx for their support to further NORD’s plans to expand and reinforce recreation to New Orleans youth of all abilities,” Larry Barabino, CEO of NORDC said.