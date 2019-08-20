× Inmates in this Michigan county are training dogs for adoption

MUSKEGON, MI (WXMI) — Some inmates at one county jail have a few furry friends to keep them company.

The EC Brooks Correctional Facility is teaming up with the Muskegon Humane Society to train some of their dogs and get them ready for adoption.

Eight dogs were delivered to the facility Monday and eight inmates were selected as handlers.

The goal is to have the prisoners train the dogs in basic behavioral skills, and keep them in the facility until they can be adopted out.

“All animals, all people, need that companionship and we`re happy to be one of the organizations that helps provide that,” Alexis Ogborn, Executive Director, Muskegon Humane Society

The humane society says the dogs will be available for adoption in about 12 weeks.